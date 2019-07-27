Home
MERIEL JOY SNEDDEN

MERIEL JOY SNEDDEN Notice
SNEDDEN MERIEL JOY 'nee CALDER'

Passed peacefully

23rd July 2019

Aged 75 years



Dearly loved wife of Brian. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Michelle and Greg, Graeme and Oksana. Loving nan of Alex, Anna and Daniel. Loving sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend to many.



Family and friends of Meriel are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St) on Tuesday 30th July 2019 service commencing at 12.30pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 27, 2019
