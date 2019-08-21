Home
MERVIN KEITH SQUIRES

MERVIN KEITH SQUIRES Notice
SQUIRES MERVIN KEITH

Late of Caves Beach

Passed away peacefully

Surrounded by his loving family

14th August 2019

Aged 81 years



Dearly loved husband of Nancie. Much loved father and father-in-law of Geoff and Jan, Sharon and John (dec'd), Tony and Kate, David and Maree. Loving Poppy of all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.



The Family and Friends of MERVIN are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St.) this Friday 23rd August 2019, Service commencing at 10.00am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 21, 2019
