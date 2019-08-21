|
SQUIRES MERVIN KEITH
Late of Caves Beach
Passed away peacefully
Surrounded by his loving family
14th August 2019
Aged 81 years
Dearly loved husband of Nancie. Much loved father and father-in-law of Geoff and Jan, Sharon and John (dec'd), Tony and Kate, David and Maree. Loving Poppy of all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
The Family and Friends of MERVIN are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St.) this Friday 23rd August 2019, Service commencing at 10.00am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 21, 2019