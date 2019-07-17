|
|
PRIOR MERVYN COLIN 'COLIN'
Aged 82 years
of Beresfield
Beloved husband of THERESA. Caring father and father-in-law of MARK, MARIE (dec), PHILLIP, DAVID, ANDREW and BERNADETTE. Loving Grandfather of his grandchildren and Pop of his great grandchildren. Much loved brother of NOREEN and family. Cherished member of the PRIOR family and friend to many.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service in the North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, Anderson Drive, Beresfield on THURSDAY 18th July, 2019 at 2pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 17, 2019