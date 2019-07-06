|
WALTERS Mervyn John "Merv" Passed away suddenly & unexpectedly 30.06.2019 Aged 87 Years Late of Cessnock Beloved husband of HEATHER. Caring father and father-in-law to JOHN and DEB, GREG and DEBBIE, PAM and ANDREW. Devoted grandfather and great grandfather to their FAMILIES. A loved and respected member of the WALTERS and DUNN FAMILIES Family and Friends of MERV are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Chapel of C.R. Smyth & Son, Westcott St., Cessnock this WEDNESDAY, 10.07.2019 at 11:00am C. R. SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 6, 2019