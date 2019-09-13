|
|
GAUL Michael 'Dennis' Aged 81 Years
of Lochinvar
formerly of Hamilton
Dearly loved husband of the late LEONE GAUL. Much loved father and father in law of NATALIE and TONY, MEGAN and MICHAEL. Cherished Pa of Sr MARY VINCENT, RHYS, GRACE, THOMAS, DANIEL, EMILY, ELIZABETH and their families.
Family and friends are invited to attend Solemn Requiem Mass to be celebrated at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Elizabeth St Singleton on MONDAY, 16th September, 2019 at 10am, thence for Sandgate Cemetery.
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019