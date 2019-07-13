|
|
BYRNE MICHAEL JOHN 'MICK'
Late of Mayfield
Passed away at
Hunter Valley Private Hospital Shortland
6th July 2019
Aged 71 years
Beloved husband of Bronwen. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Alicia and Vic, and Eva. Much loved brother-in-law of Eirwen and Stephen, Glenys and Tony. Loving Uncle to Alan and Kathryn, Paul, Dawn and Graham, Kate and Trystan and much loved 'Great Uncle Michael/Mick' to Keira and William and Step-Uncle to Laura, Kate and David.
Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of MICHAEL'S Life on Tuesday 16th July 2019 to be conducted at The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend commencing at 12.00 noon.
In lieu of flowers donations to the Lung Foundation Australia and Asbestos Diseases Foundation of Australia may be made at the Service.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 13, 2019