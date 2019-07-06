Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael EVELEIGH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Patrick EVELEIGH

Add a Memory
Michael Patrick EVELEIGH Notice
EVELEIGH Michael Patrick 'Mick'

(Eveleigh's Pies)

Late of Booral

Formerly of

Lambton & Dudley

Passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family

1st July, 2019

Aged 72 Years



Dearly loved husband of Pam. Much loved father & father-in-law of Jarrod and Verity, Jason & Dayle. Loved and adored Pop of Jake, Beau, Aria, and Lachlan. Cherished brother brother-in-law and uncle of his family.



The family and friends of Mick are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (Parking via Henry St) this Monday 8th July, 2019 service commencing at 10am.



In lieu of flowers & In Memory of Mick, donations to 'HMRI- Cancer Research' may be made at the service.



'Dearly Loved,

Forever Missed'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.