|
|
EVELEIGH Michael Patrick 'Mick'
(Eveleigh's Pies)
Late of Booral
Formerly of
Lambton & Dudley
Passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family
1st July, 2019
Aged 72 Years
Dearly loved husband of Pam. Much loved father & father-in-law of Jarrod and Verity, Jason & Dayle. Loved and adored Pop of Jake, Beau, Aria, and Lachlan. Cherished brother brother-in-law and uncle of his family.
The family and friends of Mick are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (Parking via Henry St) this Monday 8th July, 2019 service commencing at 10am.
In lieu of flowers & In Memory of Mick, donations to 'HMRI- Cancer Research' may be made at the service.
'Dearly Loved,
Forever Missed'
