Millicent Valerie POLLOCK

Millicent Valerie POLLOCK Notice
POLLOCK Millicent Valerie Aged 89 Years

of Tea Gardens

formerly of Newcastle

Dearly loved wife of the late JOHN POLLOCK. Much loved mother and mother in law of ANNETTE and ALAN, KATHY and JOHN. Adored Grandma and great Grandma of HEATH, KYLE, HUGH, KEELAN, CAITLIN, COLE and AIYA. Much loved member of the TUCKETT and POLLOCK families.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of MILLICENT's life at St Andrew's Anglican Church, Witt St, Tea Gardens on TUESDAY, 8th October, 2019 at 10.30am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 5, 2019
