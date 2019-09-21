Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Milton JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Milton JONES

Add a Memory
Milton JONES Notice
JONES Milton Late of Wallsend

Passed away peacefully at Toronto Private Hospital

14th September 2019

Aged 87 Years



Dearly loved husband of the late Dorne Jones. Loving father and father-in-law of Bronwyn and Michael, Warren and Wendy (dec'd). Loved Pop of Kristy, Brooke, Timothy, Hayden, Benjamin and great grandfather of Indigo and Otis. Loved brother-in-law of Lorraine.



The family and friends of Milton, are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St., Wallsend, this Wednesday 25th September, 2019. Service commencing at 9:30am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Milton's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.