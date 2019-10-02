|
|
WALTON Minnie 'DOREEN'
Late of Edgeworth
Passed peacefully
29th September 2019
Aged 94 years
Dearly loved wife of the late Don Walton. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Susan and Robert. Loving grandmother of Todd and Loryssa and loving great-grandmother to their families. Loved sister, aunt and friend to many.
Family and friends of Doreen are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Friday 4th October 2019 service commencing at 12pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 2, 2019