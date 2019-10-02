Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for Minnie WALTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Minnie WALTON

Add a Memory
Minnie WALTON Notice
WALTON Minnie 'DOREEN'

Late of Edgeworth

Passed peacefully

29th September 2019

Aged 94 years



Dearly loved wife of the late Don Walton. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Susan and Robert. Loving grandmother of Todd and Loryssa and loving great-grandmother to their families. Loved sister, aunt and friend to many.



Family and friends of Doreen are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Friday 4th October 2019 service commencing at 12pm.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Minnie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.