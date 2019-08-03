|
|
WATSON Mitchell George 'Mitty'
Late of Belmont Nth
And Melbourne
Passed Peacefully
19th July 2019
Aged 24 Years
Dearly loved son of Wendy and Michael. Loving brother and brother-in-law of Ben and Katie. Proud uncle of George. Beloved grandson, nephew and cousin of the Watson and Davidson families. Loyal mate to many.
In honour of Mitchell, family request that guests wear 'Super Hero' (Batman) attire.
The family and friends of Mitty are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held at The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont this Monday 5th August 2019 service commencing at 12.30pm.
'Forever In
Our Hearts'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 3, 2019