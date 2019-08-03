Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Mitchell George WATSON

Mitchell George WATSON Notice
WATSON Mitchell George 'Mitty'

Late of Belmont Nth

And Melbourne

Passed Peacefully

19th July 2019

Aged 24 Years



Dearly loved son of Wendy and Michael. Loving brother and brother-in-law of Ben and Katie. Proud uncle of George. Beloved grandson, nephew and cousin of the Watson and Davidson families. Loyal mate to many.



In honour of Mitchell, family request that guests wear 'Super Hero' (Batman) attire.



The family and friends of Mitty are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held at The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont this Monday 5th August 2019 service commencing at 12.30pm.



'Forever In

Our Hearts'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 3, 2019
