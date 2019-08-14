Home
MOIRA ANN THOMAS

MOIRA ANN THOMAS Notice
THOMAS (nee MALLON) MOIRA ANN Late of The Hill

Formerly of Leonay

Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family 11th August 2019

Aged 65 Years



Dearly loved wife of Ian. Loving mother and mother in law of Amy and Matt, and Emily. Loved daughter of Jack (dec'd) and Mollie (dec'd). Loving daughter in law of Le and Arch (dec'd). Beloved nanny of Grace and Harry. Darling sister of Christine (dec'd) and Pat and sister in law of Lyn. Cherished Aunt of the Dodd, Feenan and Aitken families.



Family and friends are warmly invited to Celebrate MOIRA'S Life to be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Kenrick St The Junction this Monday 19th August 2019 at 11am. A private cremation will follow.



Published in The Newcastle Herald from Aug. 14 to Aug. 17, 2019
