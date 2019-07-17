|
BINNS (Nee: Stokoe) Monica Kathleen 'Peg'
Late of Fassifern
Passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family
9th July, 2019
Aged 90 Years
Dearly loved wife of The Late John Binns. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Paul (dec'd), Michael & Joy, Maureen & John. Loved and adored Nan of Chad, Kate, Mikayla, Richelle, Ashleigh and their partners. Proud Great Nan of Hayley, Aleisha, Jacob, Brandon, Ellie, Zavier, Tyler, and Riley. Cherished sister, sister-in-law and aunt of her family.
The family and friends of Peg are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in St Josephs Catholic Church, 140 Wangi Rd, Kilaben Bay this Friday 19th July 2019 Funeral Mass for the repose of her soul commencing at 2pm.
'Together Again'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 17, 2019