Monica Kathleen BINNS

Monica Kathleen BINNS Notice
BINNS (Nee: Stokoe) Monica Kathleen 'Peg'

Late of Fassifern

Passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family

9th July, 2019

Aged 90 Years



Dearly loved wife of The Late John Binns. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Paul (dec'd), Michael & Joy, Maureen & John. Loved and adored Nan of Chad, Kate, Mikayla, Richelle, Ashleigh and their partners. Proud Great Nan of Hayley, Aleisha, Jacob, Brandon, Ellie, Zavier, Tyler, and Riley. Cherished sister, sister-in-law and aunt of her family.



The family and friends of Peg are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in St Josephs Catholic Church, 140 Wangi Rd, Kilaben Bay this Friday 19th July 2019 Funeral Mass for the repose of her soul commencing at 2pm.



'Together Again'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 17, 2019
