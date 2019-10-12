Home
Monica Rooney


1932 - 2019
Monica Rooney Notice
Rooney

Monica Aileen

MONICA AILEEN ROONEY

10.12.1932 to 30.9.2019

Born and raised in Newcastle

Family home was Station St Waratah

In recent years Toowoomba

Daughter of Margaret and Francis Rooney

Sister of Francis, Casey and Vic

Wife of Colin Twemlow (deceased)

Mother of Kerry, Gail (deceased) and Greg (0412555416)

Adored Nanna and Great Nanna

LOVING & LOVED

FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS

Monica asked there be no formal service. Her ashes will be placed at Newcastle Memorial Park alongside those of her parents.

Greg Twemlow (son)

0412555416
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 12, 2019
