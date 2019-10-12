|
Rooney
Monica Aileen
MONICA AILEEN ROONEY
10.12.1932 to 30.9.2019
Born and raised in Newcastle
Family home was Station St Waratah
In recent years Toowoomba
Daughter of Margaret and Francis Rooney
Sister of Francis, Casey and Vic
Wife of Colin Twemlow (deceased)
Mother of Kerry, Gail (deceased) and Greg (0412555416)
Adored Nanna and Great Nanna
LOVING & LOVED
FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS
Monica asked there be no formal service. Her ashes will be placed at Newcastle Memorial Park alongside those of her parents.
Greg Twemlow (son)
0412555416
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 12, 2019