MURIEL OLIVE FENWICK

MURIEL OLIVE FENWICK Notice
FENWICK MURIEL OLIVE Aged 97 Years

late of 'Benhome'

formerly of East Maitland

Beloved wife of the late JOHN FENWICK, loving mother, mother in law, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother of TERRANCE (dec) and HELEN, LORRAINE and JOHN RUDDER, TREVOR and COLLEEN, BRIAN and NORMA and their families. Dear friend of ROSIE BIEMAN.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of MURIEL's life at St James Anglican Church, Tank St, Morpeth on THURSDAY, 1st August, 2019 at 11:30am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 27, 2019
