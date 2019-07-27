|
|
FENWICK MURIEL OLIVE Aged 97 Years
late of 'Benhome'
formerly of East Maitland
Beloved wife of the late JOHN FENWICK, loving mother, mother in law, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother of TERRANCE (dec) and HELEN, LORRAINE and JOHN RUDDER, TREVOR and COLLEEN, BRIAN and NORMA and their families. Dear friend of ROSIE BIEMAN.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of MURIEL's life at St James Anglican Church, Tank St, Morpeth on THURSDAY, 1st August, 2019 at 11:30am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 27, 2019