|
|
DAVIS (Nee Cook) Myra Passed away peacefully 21.08.2019 Aged 94 Years Late of Bellbird Beloved wife of FREDERICK (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law to DENISE and ROBERT SWAN. Much loved nan to DEANNA and GEOFF, CHRISTOPHER and KASEY. Devoted "nanny" to BAILEY and RHIANNON, and BETHANY. A loved member of the COOK and DAVIS FAMILIES. Family and Friends of MYRA are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in St. John's Anglican Church, Wescott St., Cessnock this WEDNESDAY, 28.08.2019 at 11:00am. C.R. SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 24, 2019