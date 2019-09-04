Home
Myra GENTLE Notice
GENTLE Myra Late of Maryland

Passed away with her family by her side

1st September, 2019

Aged 77 Years



Dearly loved wife of Graeme. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Alison and Stephen, Stephen and Nathalie, Philip and Sarah. Loved and adored Nanna of Claire, Emi, Aidan, Nick, Zeke, Soph, and Brin. A loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt of her family.



The family and friends of Myra are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The New Vine Church, 340 Maryland Dr, Maryland this Friday 6th September, 2019 service commencing at 2pm.



In lieu of flowers and In Memory of Myra, donations to 'HMRI' may be made at the service.



'A Beautiful Lady'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 4, 2019
