|
|
GENTLE Myra Late of Maryland
Passed away with her family by her side
1st September, 2019
Aged 77 Years
Dearly loved wife of Graeme. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Alison and Stephen, Stephen and Nathalie, Philip and Sarah. Loved and adored Nanna of Claire, Emi, Aidan, Nick, Zeke, Soph, and Brin. A loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt of her family.
The family and friends of Myra are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The New Vine Church, 340 Maryland Dr, Maryland this Friday 6th September, 2019 service commencing at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers and In Memory of Myra, donations to 'HMRI' may be made at the service.
'A Beautiful Lady'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 4, 2019