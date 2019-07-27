Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Nance SIMS

Nance SIMS Notice
SIMS Nance Late of Redhead

Passed away

21st July 2019

Aged 94 years



Dearly loved wife of Sam (dec'd). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Christine and Dave, John (dec'd) and Cheryl, David and Dianne. Treasured Grandma of Corey, Jodie, and Michelle, and Great Gran of Tahlia, Teagan, Reife, Mackayla, Xabi and Aurelia. Loved sister of Margaret and her families and a dear friend to many.



The family and friends of Nance are warmly invited to attend the celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont on Wednesday 31st July 2019. Service commencing at 10am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 27, 2019
