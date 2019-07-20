|
|
SMALES NANCY BEVERIDGE Passed away peacefully
12th July 2019
Late of Figtree Point Aged Care, Toronto
Formerly of
Caves Beach and
New Lambton
Aged 89 Years
Dearly loved wife of NEALE (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother in law of ALAN and SUE, JEAN and ROSS, DIANNE and PETER, DAVID (dec'd), JENNY and ROB. Loving Grandma of EMMA, DAVID, KATIE, MATTHEW, AMANDA, ANTHONY, STEPHEN, CARLY, and CAMERON. Loved great Grandma of her family.
The relatives and friends of NANCY are advised that her funeral took place privately.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 20, 2019