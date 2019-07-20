Home
NANCY BEVERIDGE SMALES

NANCY BEVERIDGE SMALES Notice
SMALES NANCY BEVERIDGE Passed away peacefully

12th July 2019

Late of Figtree Point Aged Care, Toronto

Formerly of

Caves Beach and

New Lambton

Aged 89 Years



Dearly loved wife of NEALE (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother in law of ALAN and SUE, JEAN and ROSS, DIANNE and PETER, DAVID (dec'd), JENNY and ROB. Loving Grandma of EMMA, DAVID, KATIE, MATTHEW, AMANDA, ANTHONY, STEPHEN, CARLY, and CAMERON. Loved great Grandma of her family.



The relatives and friends of NANCY are advised that her funeral took place privately.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 20, 2019
