Nancy BULBERT

Nancy BULBERT Notice
BULBERT Nancy Irene Passed away peacefully 3.9.2019 Aged 83 Years Late of Raymond Terrace Beloved wife of PHILLIP (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law of DAVID & MONICA, PAUL & KATE, ANTHONY (dec), LAURENCE & DEBORAH (dec), GREGORY & TRACEY, GLENDON, and MARYANNE. Much loved grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother of their Families. A dear sister, sister-in-law and aunt of the ROSE and BULBERT Families. Relatives and Friends of NANCY are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in St. John's Anglican Church, Sturgeon Street, Raymond Terrace MONDAY 9.9.2019 at 11:00am. A private cremation will follow. LANCE BOOTS FUNERALS Phone: 4987 2101 www.lancelbootsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 7, 2019
