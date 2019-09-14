|
|
BEETON Nancy May
Passed away
peacefully
30th August 2019
Late of Edgeworth
Aged 88 Years
Loving mother and mother-in-law of Greg and Maureen, Grahame and Cathy, Jeff and Lyn. Much loved Grandma of Tracey, Bradley, Brodie, Jenna, Jarrod, Scott, Luke, Jason and all their families.
Family and friends are warmly invited to a Celebration of NANCY'S life Wednesday 18th September 2019 at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road, Ryhope commencing at 12 noon.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 14, 2019