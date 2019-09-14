Home
Nancy May BEETON

BEETON Nancy May

Passed away

peacefully

30th August 2019

Late of Edgeworth



Aged 88 Years



Loving mother and mother-in-law of Greg and Maureen, Grahame and Cathy, Jeff and Lyn. Much loved Grandma of Tracey, Bradley, Brodie, Jenna, Jarrod, Scott, Luke, Jason and all their families.



Family and friends are warmly invited to a Celebration of NANCY'S life Wednesday 18th September 2019 at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road, Ryhope commencing at 12 noon.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 14, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.