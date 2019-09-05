|
|
ROBERTS Nathan Rokeby Passed away peacefully
Loving son of Kathy and Geoff Downey and Michael and Sonya Roberts. Much loved brother of Kimberly, Jessica, Reannen and stepbrother to Trish. Brother-in-law to Jayden, Jarrod, Josh and their families. Grandson of Dianne and Richard, Gus(dec) and Jessie(dec) and Max.
Aged 26 years
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend Nathan's funeral service this Saturday 7th September 2019 commencing 10.00am at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road, Ryhope.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 5, 2019