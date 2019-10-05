|
|
HILL (Nee: Kelly) Nellie Isabella Late of East Maitland
Formerly of Georgetown
and Kurri Kurri
Passed peacefully
1st October 2019
Aged 91 Years
Dearly loved wife of the Late Kenneth Hill. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Rick and Mary, Howard and Lisa, Rae and Jim. Loving grandmother and great grandmother. A cherished friend of Kevin Brooks.
The family and friends of Nellie are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris Street, Wallsend, this Tuesday 8th October 2019 service commencing 2.30pm.
'Forever Loved'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 5, 2019