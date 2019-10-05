Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Nellie Isabella HILL

Nellie Isabella HILL Notice
HILL (Nee: Kelly) Nellie Isabella Late of East Maitland

Formerly of Georgetown

and Kurri Kurri

Passed peacefully

1st October 2019

Aged 91 Years



Dearly loved wife of the Late Kenneth Hill. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Rick and Mary, Howard and Lisa, Rae and Jim. Loving grandmother and great grandmother. A cherished friend of Kevin Brooks.



The family and friends of Nellie are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris Street, Wallsend, this Tuesday 8th October 2019 service commencing 2.30pm.



'Forever Loved'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 5, 2019
