TOWNSEND Netta Late of Maryland
Formerly Kilaben Bay
Passed away
15th July 2019
Aged 83 years
Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Scott and Alison, Heather and Kevin. Adored Nannie of Aleisha, Mitchell, Louis, and Connor. Loved brother of David.
The family and friends of Netta are warmly invited to attend the celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, Harris Street Wallsend on Thursday 18th July 2019. Service commencing at 2.30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 17, 2019