Netta TOWNSEND

Netta TOWNSEND Notice
TOWNSEND Netta Late of Maryland

Formerly Kilaben Bay

Passed away

15th July 2019

Aged 83 years



Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Scott and Alison, Heather and Kevin. Adored Nannie of Aleisha, Mitchell, Louis, and Connor. Loved brother of David.



The family and friends of Netta are warmly invited to attend the celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, Harris Street Wallsend on Thursday 18th July 2019. Service commencing at 2.30pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 17, 2019
