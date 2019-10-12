Home
Neville BOTHWELL

Neville BOTHWELL Notice
BOTHWELL Neville John "Nev" Passed away peacefully 09.10.2019 Aged 94 Years Late of Cessnock Beloved husband of PAM (dec'd). Loving father and father-in-law to BRIAN BOTHWELL, ANNE and JEFF WILLEY. Much loved grandfather to TIM and AMANDA. A dear brother-in-law to JILL JOHNSTON (QLD). Family and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Service of Thanksgiving for the life and work of NEV, to be celebrated in St. John's Anglican Church, Westcott St., Cessnock this WEDNESDAY, 16.10.2019 at 11:30am. C.R. SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 12, 2019
