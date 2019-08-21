|
|
GEORGE NEVILLE KEITH
Late of Whitebridge
Passed away peacefully
16th August 2019
Aged 87 years
Dearly loved husband of the late Edna George. Much loved father of Robyn. Loving Poppy of Shane, and Steven, his great grandchildren Ashley, Brodie, Zac, Aiden and his great great grandchildren Alikade, and Amara. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
The Family and Friends of NEVILLE are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont tomorrow Thursday 22nd August 2019, Service commencing at 12.30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 21, 2019