More Obituaries for NEVILLE GEORGE
NEVILLE KEITH GEORGE

NEVILLE KEITH GEORGE

NEVILLE KEITH GEORGE Notice
GEORGE NEVILLE KEITH

Late of Whitebridge

Passed away peacefully

16th August 2019

Aged 87 years



Dearly loved husband of the late Edna George. Much loved father of Robyn. Loving Poppy of Shane, and Steven, his great grandchildren Ashley, Brodie, Zac, Aiden and his great great grandchildren Alikade, and Amara. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.



The Family and Friends of NEVILLE are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont tomorrow Thursday 22nd August 2019, Service commencing at 12.30pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 21, 2019
