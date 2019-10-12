|
|
DIAMANTE (nee Kowalczuk) NINA
Late of Lambton,
Formerly of Tomago
Passed away peacefully
Surrounded by her loving family
10th October 2019
Aged 83 years
Dearly loved wife of the late Silvio Diamante. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Maria and Noel Gleeson, Anna and Mauro Cinelli, Peter and Prudenza Diamante, Paul and Alexandra Diamante. Loving Bubba of Adam, Nadia, Bianca, Michael, Adrian Daniel, Monica (dec'd), Olivia, Connor, Sarah, Mateo, Oscar and loving Old Bubba of Oliver, Ariana, Natalia, Emilia, Roman, Aidan, and Sofia. Loved sister of Maria, Paraska, and Andre.
The Family and Friends of NINA are warmly invited to attend her Funeral to be held in St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church, 3 Irving St, Wallsend on Thursday 17th October 2019, Service commencing at 10.00am. An interment will follow at Sandgate Cemetery.
'IN GOD'S CARE'
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Oct. 12 to Oct. 16, 2019