France Family Funerals
45 Stockton Street
Nelson Bay, New South Wales 2315
4981 4488
Noel (Ozzie) HOWLETT

Noel (Ozzie) HOWLETT Notice
HOWLETT Noel (Ozzie) 13th August 2019

Aged 86 years

Of Merewether



Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Donna and Jody Smith, Brenda and Darrell Smith. Loved pop of Taylah, Maddison, Jade, Seth and great-pop of Luka.



Family and Friends are invited to attend Noel's Funeral to be held in the North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, Beresfield on Monday, 19 August 2019 commencing at 10am. No flowers by request, donations may be made at the service for HMRI Cancer Research.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 17, 2019
