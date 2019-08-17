|
|
MADDISON NOEL Late of Jesmond
Passed peacefully
14th August 2019
Aged 83 years
Dearly loved husband of Helen. Much loved father of Ruth and Neil. Loving pop of Nicole, Luke, Ryan and Shane. Proud grand-old-poppy of Archie, Tilly, Kenzy and Mylo. Loved sister of Barbara.
Family and friends of Noel are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend on Thursday 22nd August 2019 service commencing at 9.30am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 17, 2019