Noelene Evelyn CAESAR

Noelene Evelyn CAESAR Notice
CAESAR (Land) Noelene Evelyn Aged 92 Years

Formerly of Newcastle



Darling wife of Joseph. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Paul and Joyce, Chris and Karen, Craig and Nerida, John and Cath, Grant and Terri.

Much loved Grandma and Great-Grandma of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Will Be Sadly Missed



Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Noelene will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Way Catholic Church, 191 Princes Highway Sylvania on Tuesday October 1, 2019 at 11:00am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 25, 2019
