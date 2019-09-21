Home
NOELENE FAYE SMITH

NOELENE FAYE SMITH Notice
SMITH NOELENE FAYE Late of

Hawkins Masonic Village, Edgeworth

Formerly of Elermore Vale

and Cardiff Heights

Aged 87 Years



Beloved and cherished wife of BRUCE (dec'd). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of DERANI and GREG, GAVIN and MARGARET-ANNE, DARNELLE and ROBERT. Adored grandma of BRENDAN, SHANE, COURTNEY, LAUREN, MADELAINE, and DAVID. Loving great grandmother to EVIE and MAX. Much loved sister of PAM and aunty of GUY, KYLIE and DRU.



Relatives and friends are respectfully advised that in accordance with NOELENE'S wishes a private funeral service and cremation have taken place.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 21, 2019
