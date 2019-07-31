Home
NOREEN IVY MURRAY

NOREEN IVY MURRAY Notice
MURRAY NOREEN IVY Late of Dudley

Passed away

15th July 2019

Aged 86 Years



Dearly loved wife of Robert Scott (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Scott and Susan, Jason and Anne, Robert and Linda. Loved grandmother of Laura, David, Josh, Hamish and great grandmother of Mardee.



Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of NOREEN'S Life on MONDAY 5th August 2019 at James Murray Funeral Chapel, Blackall St, Broadmeadow commencing at 11.30am. A private cremation will follow.



Published in The Newcastle Herald from July 31 to Aug. 3, 2019
