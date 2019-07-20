Home
NORM CHARNOCK

NORM CHARNOCK Notice
CHARNOCK NORM Aged 92 Years

of Green Hills

formerly of Greta

Much loved husband of JOY. Loved father and father in law of CAROLYN and DON, STEPHEN and KAREN, PATRICIA, MICHAEL and ANNA. Adored Pop of all his grandchildren and great grandchildren, and their families. Much loved member of the CHARNOCK and GOODWIN families.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of NORM's life in the North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, Anderson Dr, Beresfield on THURSDAY 25th July 2019 at 10am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 20, 2019
