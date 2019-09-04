|
|
CHADBAN HETHERINGTON Norma 1st September 2019
Aged 94 years
Of Redhead Gardens
and Charlestown
Dearly loved wife of Claude Chadban and Jim Hetherington (both dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Trevor and Jenny, Leanne and Bill, Shauna, Susan and Grahame. Loved nanna of Natalie, Heidi, Tammie, Jessica, Lauren, Olivia, Elliot, Janice. Loved sister of Peggy. Aunt to her family and the Chadban families.
Family and Friends are invited to attend Norma's Funeral to be held in the Uniting Church, Milson St, Charlestown on Friday 6 September 2019 commencing at 2:30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 4, 2019