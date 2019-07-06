|
O'BRIEN Norma Clare Passed away surrounded by her loving family 26.06.2019 Aged 86 Years Late of Kurri Kurri Beloved wife of ARTHUR (dec'd). Loving mother, mother-in-law, grand- mother and great-grandmother to GRAHEME, SUSAN, LYNETTE, JOHN and their FAMILIES. Family and Friends of NORMA are respectfully advised her Private Funeral Service took place in the Chapel of C.R. Smyth & Son, Kurri Kurri on THURSDAY, 04.07.2019 in accordance with her wishes.
