JENSEN Norman Passed away Peacefully 19th July 2019 Late of Elermore Vale Formerly of South Africa Aged 86 Years Dearly loved husband of Pearl. Loving father and father-in-law of Dennis and Trudy, Gavin and Lisa, Wayne and Kasia, Lance and Kristina, Sandra and Stuart. Adored Grandpa and Pa of Maddie, Emily and Liam, Elise and Helena, Josh and Skyler, Andreea and Arianne, Darrien, Brodie and Nicolas. Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of NORMAN's life this MONDAY 29th July 2019 in the Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road Ryhope commencing 2pm. NEWCASTLE Ph: 0427 679 223



Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 24, 2019
