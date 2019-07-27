|
IRELAND (nee Fleming) Olive Patricia Passed away peacefully 18.07.2019 Aged 89 Years Late of Calvary Aged Care Formerly of Murrurundi Organist at St. Paul's Anglican Church, Murrurundi and surrounding centres for 48 Years. Beloved wife of DOUGLAS (dec'd). Much loved sister of LORRAINE SIDDENS and PATRICIA FLEMING (both dec'd). Dearly loved aunt and great aunt to the CROUCH and CURRY FAMILIES. Family and Friends of OLIVE are respectfully advised her Funeral Service took place privately in the Chapel of Calvary Aged Care, Cessnock on Friday, 26-07-2019. C. R. SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 27, 2019