|
|
COLES PAMELA FRANCES 'PAM'
Passed away peacefully
3rd July 2019
Late of Opal Aged Care Mount Hutton
Formerly of Gateshead
Aged 73 Years
Beloved wife of Trevor. Loving sister of Kevin James (dec'd) and Jenny Jones. Loved and Adored by Wendy and Stephen Mantle, Martin and Hazel Coles, Tammy and Steven Robinson and all their family. Sadly missed by her extended family and friends.
Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of PAM'S Life on TUESDAY, 9th July 2019 to be conducted at James Murray Funeral Chapel. 44 Blackall Street Broadmeadow commencing at 10:00am. A private cremation will follow.
