Pamela May HONSON

Pamela May HONSON Notice
HONSON Pamela May Late of Bolwarra Hts

Formerly of Cardiff

Passed peacefully

3rd August 2019

Aged 81 Years



Dearly loved wife of Ken. Loving mother to Julie, Jennifer, Diane, Annette and their families. Beloved grandmother and great grandmother. Also part of and loved by the Heggs family.



The friends and family of Pam are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd, Ryhope this Thursday 8th August 2019 service commencing 12noon.



In lieu of flowers donations will be collected for HMRI for cancer research. Thank you for your generosity.



'Loved Beyond

Measure'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 7, 2019
