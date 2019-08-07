|
|
HONSON Pamela May Late of Bolwarra Hts
Formerly of Cardiff
Passed peacefully
3rd August 2019
Aged 81 Years
Dearly loved wife of Ken. Loving mother to Julie, Jennifer, Diane, Annette and their families. Beloved grandmother and great grandmother. Also part of and loved by the Heggs family.
The friends and family of Pam are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd, Ryhope this Thursday 8th August 2019 service commencing 12noon.
In lieu of flowers donations will be collected for HMRI for cancer research. Thank you for your generosity.
'Loved Beyond
Measure'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 7, 2019