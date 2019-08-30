Home
Muddle Pamela Joan Late of Newcastle 17.1.1944-25.8.2019 Loving wife of Warren (dec). Much loved Mum of Paul and Louise. Loved Mother-in-law, Grandmother, Sister and Friend. Aged 75 years Always in Our Hearts Pamela's relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Her funeral service to be held in the Old St Thomas Chapel, 1 Wilson Cres, Narellan, on Monday 2nr September 2019 commencing at 10am. Private Cremation. Macarthur Lady Funerals (02) 4626 5666
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 30, 2019
