PARTICIA MAY MARCH

PARTICIA MAY MARCH Notice
MARCH PARTICIA MAY 'PAT'

Passed away peacefully 31st August 2019

Late of Kahibah

Aged 91 Years



Dearly loved wife of JACK (dec'd). Loving mother, mother in law, grandma, great grandma of DAVID and WENDY MARCH, ANDREW, LOUISE, and LEANNE and families, TONY and TANIA MARCH, ELLEN and SAM and families. Beloved sister and sister in law of SHIRLEY (dec'd), FRED (dec'd), JACK (dec'd) and MARGARET, and a cherished aunt to their families. Special friend

of ELAINE and MICHAEL FARRELL and family.



The relatives and friends of PAT are invited to attend the Celebration of her Life to be held at St Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, cnr of Milson and Smart St., Charlestown this THURSDAY 5th September 2019 at 10.30am followed by burial at Sandgate Cemetery.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 3, 2019
