Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Pat LINDEMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pat LINDEMAN

Add a Memory
Pat LINDEMAN Notice
LINDEMAN PAT Aged 94 years Of Mt Carmel Formerly Lochinvar Dearly loved wife of Trevor (Dec), mother and mother-in-law of Michelle and Terry Power, and Sheree Lindeman, grandma and great grandma of Mitch, Renae, Kurt, Rylan and Levi, Jordan and Melissa, and Courtney and loved aunt of the Stewart Families. Pat's Family invite you to her Funeral Service to be held at The Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Lochinvar this Friday 4th October, 2019 at 10.30. A private cremation will follow.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pat's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.