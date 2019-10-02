|
LINDEMAN PAT Aged 94 years Of Mt Carmel Formerly Lochinvar Dearly loved wife of Trevor (Dec), mother and mother-in-law of Michelle and Terry Power, and Sheree Lindeman, grandma and great grandma of Mitch, Renae, Kurt, Rylan and Levi, Jordan and Melissa, and Courtney and loved aunt of the Stewart Families. Pat's Family invite you to her Funeral Service to be held at The Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Lochinvar this Friday 4th October, 2019 at 10.30. A private cremation will follow.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 2, 2019