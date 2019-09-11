|
|
PATRICK TREVOR QUINN The relatives and friends of the Late Patrick Trevor Quinn Of Singleton are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held in St Patrick's Catholic Church, Queen Street, Singleton on Tuesday 17th September 2019, commencing at 11am. Dearly loved Husband of Ann, Cherished Father & Father in law to Christine Delzotto, Mark & Matthew Quinn and their families. Loved Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Brother to Les, Uncle and friend. Following the service a Private Cremation will take place. Partridge Bros, Singleton FDA of NSW Ph: 02 6572 2917 www.partridgebrothers.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 11, 2019