HARTCHER PATRICIA EVELYN Passed away peacefully 10th July 2019 Surround by her loving Family Late of Dungog In her 77th Year Dearly loved Wife of GEOFF. Dearest Mother and Mother-in-Law of IAN & WENDY and MARK. Much Loved Grandmother to MICHAEL, ALISON & KADEN. Great Grandmother of TYLA & KIRRA. Dearest Sister, Sister-in-Law and Aunt. Friend to many. Relatives and friends of PAT are respectfully invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in St Mary's Catholic Church, Dungog Monday (15/7/2019) at 11 o'clock. Following this Service a Private Cremation will be held. In Lieu of flowers Donations to Dungog Hospital Palliative Care & Dungog Hospital Auxiliary will be accepted at the Service. J & E Hawley Funerals Dungog (02) 4992 1572 FDA of NSW
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 11, 2019