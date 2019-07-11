Home
Services
J G & E D Hawley
116 Dowling Street
Dungog, New South Wales 2420
4992 1572
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia HARTCHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia HARTCHER

Add a Memory
Patricia HARTCHER Notice
HARTCHER PATRICIA EVELYN Passed away peacefully 10th July 2019 Surround by her loving Family Late of Dungog In her 77th Year Dearly loved Wife of GEOFF. Dearest Mother and Mother-in-Law of IAN & WENDY and MARK. Much Loved Grandmother to MICHAEL, ALISON & KADEN. Great Grandmother of TYLA & KIRRA. Dearest Sister, Sister-in-Law and Aunt. Friend to many. Relatives and friends of PAT are respectfully invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in St Mary's Catholic Church, Dungog Monday (15/7/2019) at 11 o'clock. Following this Service a Private Cremation will be held. In Lieu of flowers Donations to Dungog Hospital Palliative Care & Dungog Hospital Auxiliary will be accepted at the Service. J & E Hawley Funerals Dungog (02) 4992 1572 FDA of NSW
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.