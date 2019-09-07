Home
Patricia Isolene SMITH

Patricia Isolene SMITH Notice
SMITH Patricia Isolene 'Pat'

2nd September 2019. Late of Laurieton and formerly of Charlestown. Dearly loved husband of John (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Neil and Ellen, Mark and Barbara, Bruce and Trisha. Loving grandmother and great-grandmother.

Aged 92 years

The Relatives and Friends of Pat are respectfully invited to attend a Service to Thanksgiving to celebrate her life to be held Friday 13th September in the Chapel of Mark G Hammond Funeral Services, 59 Hastings River Drive, Port Macquarie commencing at 12 noon.

Thence for private cremation.



Published in The Newcastle Herald from Sept. 7 to Sept. 11, 2019
