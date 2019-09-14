|
MELMETH (nee Dunn) Patricia Lorraine 'PAT'
Born: 13.11.1938
Passed: 11.9.2019
Aged 80 years
Late of Opal
Macquarie Place
Formerly of
Georgetown
Dearly loved wife of Robert (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Deborah and Garry, Lorraine and Tony, Scott and Susan. Much loved Nan of Nathan, Jodie, Kieran, Amy, Karleigha and Ma of Noah, Caleb, Lhotse, Suki, Arlia and Reuben. Beloved sister and sister-in-law of Margaret and Garry, and Janet.
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the celebration of PAT's life to be held at the Salvation Army Citadel, 67 Cleary Street, Hamilton this WEDNESDAY 18th September 2019 commencing at 10.30am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 14, 2019