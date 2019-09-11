|
HOWARD PATRICIA MARY nee Lantry Aged 77 Years
of Booragul
formerly of Morpeth
Much loved wife of VINCE. Loved mother and mother in law of STEPHEN and SOPHOAN, MARK, and MARY-LOUISE. Adored Nan of REBECCA, CHANTELLE and JAN SREY PICH, and great Nan of ZAINE and ARIANNA. Much loved member of the LANTRY and HOWARD families.
Family and friends are warmly invited to Mass of Thanksgiving to be celebrated at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, James St, Morpeth on FRIDAY, 13th September 2019 at 2pm, thence for burial at Morpeth Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations for Diabetes Australia may be left at the church.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 11, 2019