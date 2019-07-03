|
|
HARBEN (Pat) Patricia May Late of Hamilton
Formerly Hay
Died peacefully
1st July 2019
Aged 95 years
Dearly loved wife of Lewis (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Sophie, Susan, Simon and Leoni, and Ann. Cherished 'Nanny Pat' to Jodi, Natalie, Nathaniel, Sam, Isaac, Lachlan, Gemma, Tom and Phoebe, and Great 'Nanny Pat' to Thomas, Sage, Ayla, Harry, Ruby and Darcy.
The family and friends of Pat are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend, on Friday 5th July, 2019, service commencing at 2.30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 3, 2019