OLDFIELD Patricia Joan Passed away 5.7.2019 Aged 90 years Late of Merewether Formerly of Maitland and Bayway Village Beloved wife of MAXWELL (dec). Loving mother & mother-in-law of GAYE & DAVID HURE, WAYNE & JULIE THOMAS, GLENN THOMAS (dec), ROSALIE & MARIO BORRELLI, & TONY MELDRUM. Much loved grandmother and great grandmother to their Families. Relatives and Friends of PAT are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, Beresfield this THURSDAY 11.7.2019 at 9:00am. LANCE BOOTS FUNERALS Phone: 4987 2101 www.lancelbootsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 10, 2019