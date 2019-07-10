Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia OLDFIELD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia OLDFIELD

Add a Memory
Patricia OLDFIELD Notice
OLDFIELD Patricia Joan Passed away 5.7.2019 Aged 90 years Late of Merewether Formerly of Maitland and Bayway Village Beloved wife of MAXWELL (dec). Loving mother & mother-in-law of GAYE & DAVID HURE, WAYNE & JULIE THOMAS, GLENN THOMAS (dec), ROSALIE & MARIO BORRELLI, & TONY MELDRUM. Much loved grandmother and great grandmother to their Families. Relatives and Friends of PAT are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, Beresfield this THURSDAY 11.7.2019 at 9:00am. LANCE BOOTS FUNERALS Phone: 4987 2101 www.lancelbootsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.