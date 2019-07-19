|
CLAY Paul Passed away 17-07-2019 Aged 69 Years Late of Rutherford Originally from Huntly, NZ Beloved husband and soulmate of MERLENE. Loving father and father-in-law to RODNEY and NICOLE, AARON and VANESSA. Adored granddad to JORDAN, MACKENZIE and ABBY. A loved member of the CLAY and WARD FAMILIES (NZ). Relatives and Friends of PAUL are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Chapel of St. Patrick's of Nulkaba this WEDNESDAY, 24-07-2019 at 11.00 am. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4932 7744 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from July 19 to July 20, 2019